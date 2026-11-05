Hockey fans rejoice as India beat Korea in Mohali showdown, enter final

The first ever international hockey tournament at the Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium remained a high-pitch affair, recording a loud roar from a decent turnout of crowd, but not as expected to be a ‘houseful show’ from the stands.

With action shifting from Jalandhar to Mohali, the knock-out stage of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) marked the hosting of the first ever international match here. The 14,000 (approximately) capacity stadium recorded a full turnout of fans from the two stands, but the other two witnessed a lukewarm response. Meanwhile, the Indian team continued their winning streak by entering the final of the tournament. The hosts will face Japan in the title clash, while Malaysia will face Korea for the third-position decider on Thursday evening. “It was so good to watch an action-packed hockey match here. Unlike cricket, the former hockey players were enjoying the match from the same stands. It was really a good experience to watch the Indian team making it to the final with an authority over Korea,” said Shivam, a young fan. While the police had made arrangements for the fans, several cars were parked on the pathways. The area around the stadium was under heavy security, and arrangements will be set-up for tomorrow’s final with many VVIPs scheduled to reach the stadium. “The Jalandhar stadium hosts around 7,000 spectators and the capacity is almost doubled in Mohali. It was a decent crowd, but a top-level display of hockey was something an unforgettable experience for all of us,” said Gurpreet Singh, another spectator. School students from various schools and nearby hockey academies also enjoyed the match.

Advertisement