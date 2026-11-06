Hockey final in Mohali draws massive crowd

The Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium witnessed a massive turnout as it hosted the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) final on Thursday. Nearly 15,000 spectators filled the stands, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an international cricket match. The rush was so intense that several fans struggled to enter the stadium, with some getting into arguments with security personnel.

“It was amazing to witness such a huge turnout for hockey. Free entry also encouraged fans to turn up. I hope the stadium hosts more such matches in future,” said Anurika Singh.

“Such scenes were earlier witnessed across the road at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. This evening proved that cricket is not the only sport that can draw huge crowds,” said Gurpreet Singh Kang.

While the stands remained relatively thin during the third-place match, the rush intensified ahead of the final. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, senior bureaucrats and former Olympians attended the match.

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However, the huge turnout also exposed shortcomings in traffic and crowd management. Congestion outside the stadium and at parking areas left spectators struggling to find space and gain entry.

“The arrangements could have been better, particularly for parking and crowd management. Organisers must handle such crowds more professionally in future,” said Shikha, who entered the stadium after a 30-minute struggle.

Sukriti, a hockey enthusiast also flagged inconvenience caused by VIP movement and the lack of prior information about traffic restrictions. Addressing the gathering, Mann assured that more sporting events would be organised in the state.

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Hardik completes 200 international appearances

The final was special for Hardik Singh, who completed his 200th international appearance for India at the stadium where his hockey journey began. Before the match against Japan, the 28-year-old midfielder was presented with a special jersey bearing the number 200 by Mann. Hardik began as an academy trainee at the venue and also served as a ball boy during the 2013 Hockey India League.