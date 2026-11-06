Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Hockey final in Mohali draws massive crowd

Hockey final in Mohali draws massive crowd

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:25 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann watches the men’s Asian Champions Trophy final between India and Japan alongside Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Mohali on Thursday.
Advertisement

The Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium witnessed a massive turnout as it hosted the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) final on Thursday. Nearly 15,000 spectators filled the stands, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an international cricket match. The rush was so intense that several fans struggled to enter the stadium, with some getting into arguments with security personnel.

“It was amazing to witness such a huge turnout for hockey. Free entry also encouraged fans to turn up. I hope the stadium hosts more such matches in future,” said Anurika Singh.

“Such scenes were earlier witnessed across the road at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. This evening proved that cricket is not the only sport that can draw huge crowds,” said Gurpreet Singh Kang.

While the stands remained relatively thin during the third-place match, the rush intensified ahead of the final. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, senior bureaucrats and former Olympians attended the match.

Advertisement

However, the huge turnout also exposed shortcomings in traffic and crowd management. Congestion outside the stadium and at parking areas left spectators struggling to find space and gain entry.

“The arrangements could have been better, particularly for parking and crowd management. Organisers must handle such crowds more professionally in future,” said Shikha, who entered the stadium after a 30-minute struggle.

Sukriti, a hockey enthusiast also flagged inconvenience caused by VIP movement and the lack of prior information about traffic restrictions. Addressing the gathering, Mann assured that more sporting events would be organised in the state.

Advertisement

Hardik completes 200 international appearances

The final was special for Hardik Singh, who completed his 200th international appearance for India at the stadium where his hockey journey began. Before the match against Japan, the 28-year-old midfielder was presented with a special jersey bearing the number 200 by Mann. Hardik began as an academy trainee at the venue and also served as a ball boy during the 2013 Hockey India League.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts