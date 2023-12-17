Hockey: GMHS-42 drub Sector 25 school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 42, boys logged a 5-0 win against the GMHS, Sector 25, during the ongoing Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex here.

In the second match, the team of Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, registered a 3-0 victory over SGGSSSS, Sector 35.

