Hockey Haryana eves claim title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Hockey Haryana won the 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championship in Jhansi by defeating Hockey Punjab 4-1. Shashi Khasa scored two goals to help her side log the title win. She scored the first goal in the 11th minute followed by another in the 60th minute. Manisha (second minute) and Ravina (50th) also contributed to the win by scoring a goal each. On the other hand, Sweena Rani (50th) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Punjab.

Earlier in the day, UP Hockey beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 to claim the third position. Captain Suneeta Kumari (33rd, 36th) and Purnima Yadav (sixth, 13th) scored a brace each, while Kanchan Kumari (6th), Peetambari Kumari (eighth), and Vandana Patel (47th) scored a goal each for UP Hockey.