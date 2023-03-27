Hockey Haryana eves claim title

Chandigarh, March 26
Hockey Haryana won the 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championship in Jhansi by defeating Hockey Punjab 4-1. Shashi Khasa scored two goals to help her side log the title win. She scored the first goal in the 11th minute followed by another in the 60th minute. Manisha (second minute) and Ravina (50th) also contributed to the win by scoring a goal each. On the other hand, Sweena Rani (50th) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Punjab.
Earlier in the day, UP Hockey beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 to claim the third position. Captain Suneeta Kumari (33rd, 36th) and Purnima Yadav (sixth, 13th) scored a brace each, while Kanchan Kumari (6th), Peetambari Kumari (eighth), and Vandana Patel (47th) scored a goal each for UP Hockey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
Bid to target Indian Mission foiled by cops in Washington
Scribe abused & assaulted, MEA flays attack