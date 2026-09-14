Hockey India announces schedule for Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan will participate in the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, with the international tournament scheduled to be hosted by Punjab from October 27 to November 5, Hockey India officials said on Monday.

The officials announced the schedule during a visit to the Balbir Singh (Senior) Hockey Stadium in Phase IX in Mohali.

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The inauguration of this tournament will take place in Jalandhar on October 27 at 2:30 pm, while the semifinals and final, and the closing ceremony will be held in Mohali on November 5.

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The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match is scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar, marking the celebration of Punjab Day.

Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath, along with other officials, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the stadium complex. The Chief Minister assured the Hockey India officials that all necessary facilities would be provided to the participating teams.

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“Pakistan has confirmed their participation, and Hockey India officials have already given us the green signal. The government has also approved their travel, as this is a series and not a bilateral meet," said Mann.

Nath said, "The hockey federations of India and Pakistan share good relations. Even players from the two countries have always shared a strong bond. There was no problem in convincing the Pakistan team to play here."

The league matches will be played in Jalandhar, while the knockout matches will be held in Mohali. As per the announced schedule, six teams -- India, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, China and Korea -- are expected to participate in the tournament. Oman and Bangladesh have been kept as reserve teams.

The opening match will be played between Japan and Malaysia.

“Punjabis are known for welcoming guests in a grand manner, and we are delighted to host this event. We will ensure that all facilities are provided to the players so that everyone takes home an unforgettable experience of playing in Punjab,” said Mann.

“I am pleased to announce that Punjab has been picked to host this tournament. Every team is happy with Punjab hosting the event and is eagerly waiting to come here. The Pakistan Hockey Federation also showed keen interest in playing the tournament in Punjab ,” said Nath.

The officials also unveiled the tournament logo, featuring former Indian skipper and current player Manpreet Singh. They announced that spectators would be allowed free entry at both venues.

“The stadiums are still under upgradation and the work will be completed soon. The facilities will include screens and international-standard sitting capacity,” said Mann.