Hockey India North Zone Championships: Haryana men blank Uttarakhand 4-0

Chandigarh, March 20
In the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Men North Zone Championship, Hockey Himachal forfeited their game against Hockey Chandigarh, giving the latter a default 5-0 victory. The second match of the day saw Hockey Haryana defeating Hockey Uttarakhand 4-0.
Rohit Khatri started off the scoring in the 21st minute of the game by converting a penalty corner followed
by Rohit Rana slotting a penalty stroke out of the keeper’s reach in the 41st minute. Captain Prikshit Panchal struck twice in 43rd and 44th minute.
