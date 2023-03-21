Hockey India North Zone Championships: Haryana men blank Uttarakhand 4-0

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

In the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Men North Zone Championship, Hockey Himachal forfeited their game against Hockey Chandigarh, giving the latter a default 5-0 victory. The second match of the day saw Hockey Haryana defeating Hockey Uttarakhand 4-0.

Rohit Khatri started off the scoring in the 21st minute of the game by converting a penalty corner followed

by Rohit Rana slotting a penalty stroke out of the keeper’s reach in the 41st minute. Captain Prikshit Panchal struck twice in 43rd and 44th minute.