Hockey Jharkhand eves beat city 11-0

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

After a successful run in the league stage, local girls faced an 11-0 defeat against Hockey Jharkhand in one of the quarterfinals of the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship.

Sweety Dungdung scored the maximum five goals for the winning side. She netted the first goal in the fifth minute followed by one each in the 17th, 24th, 26th and 48th minute of the game. Jamuna Kumari also netted five goals (15th, 16th, 41st, 50th and 53rd minute), and Ankita Minz scored one in the 23rd minute.

Hockey Haryana, meanwhile, defeated Hockey Karnataka by a comprehensive 14-0 scoreline. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Shashi Khasa (4th, 34th and 52nd minute), Nidhi (8th, 9th and 41st), Khushi (17th and 52nd), Kajal (32nd and 35th), captain Pooja (24th), Anjani (37th), Bhavya (45th) and Seema (56th).

Uttar Pradesh Hockey stunned Hockey Punjab by logging a 6-0 win. Madhu opened the team’s account in the second minute, while Rashmi Patel (fourth), Lucky Kumari (eighth), Vandana Patel (15th), skipper Purnima Yadav (51st) and Rashmi Raikwar (57th) added a goal each to help Uttar Pradesh qualify for semifinals.

Earlier, in the league matches, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam Hockey 34-0 and Hockey Association of Odisha registered an 8-1 win against Hockey Mizoram.

Hockey Haryana enter final

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Association of Odisha in the second semi-finals (3-1) in penalty shootouts after the regulation time ended (1-1). Hockey Haryana drew first blood through a goal from captain Pooja (15’), but Hockey Association of Odisha answered back with Jyoti Xaxa (42’) converting a late penalty corner. Pooja, Shashi Khasa and Bhavya scored their penalties while their goalkeeper Ishika stood tall to ensure Hockey Haryana advanced to the final.