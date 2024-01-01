Hockey legend remembered

Chandigarh, December 31
Hockey Chandigarh and the UT Sports Department celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of triple gold medallist Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) at Sector 42 Sports Complex.
One of the greatest hockey players of all time, Padma Shri awardee Singh breathed his last in May 2020. An exhibition hockey match between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Chandigarh Football and Hockey Academy, Sector 42, was also organised to pay respect to the hockey legend.
Mayor Anup Gupta along with Sanjay Tandon, Chairman, Sports Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, Sourabh Arora, Director, Sports, and Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, paid tributes. Dr PJ Singh, senior vice-president, gave a brief about Balbir Singh.
