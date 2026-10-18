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Home / Chandigarh / Hockey trophy tour to begin from Mohali on Oct 18

Hockey trophy tour to begin from Mohali on Oct 18

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:44 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Former Olympian hockey players will formally flag off the trophy for its onward journey.
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The state-wide Trophy Tour being organised to promote the upcoming Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali, will commence on October 18 at 10 am from the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, Phase 10, Sector 64, Mohali.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the international hockey tournament and connect people across the state with the sporting event. Former Olympian hockey players will formally flag off the trophy for its onward journey.

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District Sports Officer Umeshwari Sharma said the Trophy Tour was being organised in accordance with the directions of the Director, Sports, Punjab. The initiative aims to generate widespread awareness about the international hockey tournament and promote greater interest and enthusiasm for hockey among youngsters and the general public.

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The Sports Department is making the necessary arrangements for the flag-off ceremony and related activities. An exhibition hockey match featuring hockey players will be organised before the trophy’s departure. A dedicated selfie point will also be set up to enable visitors to capture memorable photographs with the trophy. Coordination with the departments concerned is underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

As part of the Trophy Tour, welcome ceremonies and promotional activities will be organised across various districts of Punjab. After departing from Mohali, the trophy will reach Patiala via Fatehgarh Sahib. It will subsequently travel to various districts across the state.

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