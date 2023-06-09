Hold drive against abandoned vehicles, Chandigarh cops told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav has directed to the Chandigarh Police to launch a special campaign to address the issue of unclaimed and abandoned vehicles that are posing a threat to public safety and security. Several vehicles have been observed to be left unattended at various public places, including market parking lots, residential areas and vacant government land.

The citizens have been asked to promptly report any unclaimed or abandoned vehicle to the Police Control Room on ‘112’ or the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned.

Law enforcement agencies will identify the registered owners of the abandoned vehicles and ask them to take these away. If the registered owner is not traced or remains unresponsive, the vehicles will be impounded. Subsequently, appropriate measures will be taken for their disposal.

Yadav directed the SSP to oversee and execute the campaign and submit progress reports a monthly basis.