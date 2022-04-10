Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 9

Announcing an end to the controversy, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, has ordered fresh polling for electing six fellows from the constituency of faculties to the Senate. He also ordered cancellation of the previous elections held in September last year.

Members react It is well known who has been acting as super chancellor and claiming that he would see to it that election to the Senate from faculties is not approved by the Chancellor. He has succeeded. — Ashok Goyal The Chancellor’s office should have been more cautious of such forces while taking such a decision, which has not even been conveyed to the affected parties. — Navdeep Goyal What Chancellor observed The composition, the method of election and the procedure of meetings of the constituency of faculties is entirely different from those of other constituencies.

There is no provision of any ex-officio member in the voters’ list of any other constituency other than faculties. There is no procedure for electing a Senator by simple majority vote in any other constituency except the faculties.

There is a difference in the way the electoral list for faculties constituency polls is drawn up.

The term of the Senat members came to an end on October 31, 2020, and those of the added members on January 31, 2021. Clearly, when the elections by the members of the faculties were held, the term of these two groups of electors had expired.

There were, apparently, some petitions made to the Registrar between August 2020 and September 2021 objecting to conduct of elections based on the list of voters containing names of ‘ex-fellows’ and ‘added members’ whose term had expired.

“I decline to accord approval to the elections held on September 1, 2021. The PU Registrar should immediately issue a fresh notice for the election of six fellows from the faculties and hold the elections by strictly following the provisions in the PU Calendar Regulations,” stated the order issued by the Chancellor.

Six members, who were elected from this constituency, were from the Goyal group and are former Senators. They are Navdeep Goyal, Ashok Goyal, Rajesh Gill, Keshav Malhotra, Ronki Ram and Anu Chatrath.

The order is likely to trigger a controversy on the campus, especially ahead of the Chancellor’s visit on May 6 for attending convocation.

After the election to the constituency of faculties was held, some petitions were filed raising questions on the election of the candidates. Later, the Chancellor’s office had asked the six elected members to provide comments on the allegations raised by the petitioners by January 7.

“On a perusal of the records of the university, it is apparent that no list of members of faculty was furnished to the voters. Instead, apparently invited objections and after examining any claims, finalised the electoral roll for the election by faculties in the same manner as other constituencies. In other words, this constituency of faculties was treated on a par with other constituencies. Even though it seems to be based on past practice, it is, in my view, not in consonance with the Regulations,” read the order.

“What has further complicated the election process in the case of the faculties is the year-long gap between the original date of election and the date on which the polling was held. In the interregnum, the assigned fellows’ term had ended and so had the term of the added members. As a result, only the ex-officio members were eligible to participate in the elections. For this particular election, the notice should have been issued separately and afresh, and the latest list of members of the faculty should have been attached. This would have enabled a fair election.”

“There was a lack of proper appreciation of significant differences between the election of the faculty constituency and that of other constituencies. Consequently, a situation emerged where the voters’ list was not updated, ineligible voters were allowed to vote and some eligible voters could not vote. Taking all aspects into consideration, I am of the opinion that the elections by faculties have not been held as per extant Regulations and need to be held afresh by strictly adhering to the Regulations,” it added.

It may be mentioned that a representation dated September 20, 2021, was received by the Chancellor’s office from Vijay K Chopra, pointing out irregularities in the conduct of elections to the constituency of faculties. There were four other petitions filed by Dr Anju Suri (faculty of arts), Dr Gurpal Singh (faculty of languages), Dr Priyatosh Sharma (faculty of arts) and Dr Priyatosh Sharma (all faculties) regarding the process of Senate elections conducted for electing six Ordinary Fellows from the constituency of faculties.

All the petitioners pointed out that the elections were flawed. They contended that conducting an election based on an electoral roll prepared on August 21, 2020, is flawed because there were faculty members who had retired between July 21, 2020, and September 1, 2021. At the same time, there were others who had become eligible but were not included in the voter’s list.

The elected members, however, claimed that none of the grounds as envisaged under Regulation 19.1 had been raised in the petition and that the petitions were time-barred because these were not filed within 10 days from the date of election. They contended that petitioners erroneously argued that the provisions of Chapter II(B) did not apply to the election of the constituency of faculties.