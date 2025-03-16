DT
Home / Chandigarh / Holi quarrels keep police on toes

Holi quarrels keep police on toes

Incidents of quarrel kept the UT police on their toes on Holi as 205 plaints were attended to by cops. The police received a total of 1,096 calls, of which 483 were actionable. Following the plaints, PCR teams visited 449...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
The police check a scooterist in Chandigarh on Friday. Pradeep Tewari
Incidents of quarrel kept the UT police on their toes on Holi as 205 plaints were attended to by cops.

The police received a total of 1,096 calls, of which 483 were actionable. Following the plaints, PCR teams visited 449 locations. Ambulances were dispatched to 69 spots and fire engines to four.

Apart from the quarrel incidents, the police also responded to 35 accident calls, 18 cases of noise pollution, 14 complaints about public nuisance and two fire-related emergencies. The Holi celebrations saw increased police intervention compared to the previous year when teams visited 446 locations.

Around 1,300 police personnel were deployed in the city on Holi. At the Sukhna Lake, the police resorted to using force to disperse the crowd of revellers.

cops resort to mild lathicharge at Sukhna

Revellers turned up in large numbers at the Sukhna Lake. As the crowd kept swelling, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse then. There were also reports of huge crowds gathering for Holi celebrations in other parts of the city, including Sector 15.

