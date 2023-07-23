 Holiday denied, travel agency told to pay costs to Chandigarh resident : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Holiday denied, travel agency told to pay costs to Chandigarh resident

Holiday denied, travel agency told to pay costs to Chandigarh resident

Holiday denied, travel agency told to pay costs to Chandigarh resident

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 22

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a travel agency, Club Prideeo, to pay a compensation of Rs 2,500 to a city resident — Pranay Barapatre — and an additional Rs 7,000 to cover his legal expenses after the agency failed to deliver the required services. The commission has also directed the agency to refund Rs 22,500 to the complainant with a 9 per cent interest which was taken in advance.

Barapatre had stated in a complaint filed before the commission that he had booked a Rs 45,000 holiday membership for himself, his wife and their daughter on February 21, 2022.

The membership was valid for six years, under which the opposite party, namely the Club Prideeo, was supposed to provide accommodation to him and his family in five-star hotels for six nights and seven days a year.

The opposition party failed to provide the membership kit to him. And when he did try to avail himself of the offer, the agency denied him booking in a five-star hotel.

The agency, however, assured the complainant that the sum of Rs 45,000 that he had shelled out would be converted to EMIs. On his insistence, the agency refunded 50 per cent of the amount in October last year, and promised to refund the remaining sum in November 2022, but failed to do so. Barapatre has accused the opposition party of deficiency in services and unfair trade practices.

The commission concluded that based on the e-mails exchanged between the two, it is evident that the agency had agreed to refund Rs 44,500 to the complainant, but only Rs 22,500 was given to the complainant. The commission directed it to refund Rs 22,500 to Barapatre with 9 per cent interest from the date of the receipt.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Trending

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

4
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

5
Nation

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

6
Punjab

Unfortunate that Governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

7
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

8
Himachal

Apples in Himachal Pradesh to be sold by weight, not by boxes; govt threatens to cancel licences of dissenting agents

9
Nation

Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues

10
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Firms save ~57K cr via PM crop insurance plan

Firms save Rs 57K cr via PM crop insurance plan


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods city roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of flood in Delhi

Amid rising cases, Delhi’s dengue control workers’ union threatens strike from July 31

Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Looking forward: Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held