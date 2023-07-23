Holiday denied, travel agency told to pay costs to Chandigarh resident

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 22

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a travel agency, Club Prideeo, to pay a compensation of Rs 2,500 to a city resident — Pranay Barapatre — and an additional Rs 7,000 to cover his legal expenses after the agency failed to deliver the required services. The commission has also directed the agency to refund Rs 22,500 to the complainant with a 9 per cent interest which was taken in advance.

Barapatre had stated in a complaint filed before the commission that he had booked a Rs 45,000 holiday membership for himself, his wife and their daughter on February 21, 2022.

The membership was valid for six years, under which the opposite party, namely the Club Prideeo, was supposed to provide accommodation to him and his family in five-star hotels for six nights and seven days a year.

The opposition party failed to provide the membership kit to him. And when he did try to avail himself of the offer, the agency denied him booking in a five-star hotel.

The agency, however, assured the complainant that the sum of Rs 45,000 that he had shelled out would be converted to EMIs. On his insistence, the agency refunded 50 per cent of the amount in October last year, and promised to refund the remaining sum in November 2022, but failed to do so. Barapatre has accused the opposition party of deficiency in services and unfair trade practices.

The commission concluded that based on the e-mails exchanged between the two, it is evident that the agency had agreed to refund Rs 44,500 to the complainant, but only Rs 22,500 was given to the complainant. The commission directed it to refund Rs 22,500 to Barapatre with 9 per cent interest from the date of the receipt.