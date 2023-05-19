Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23

Chandigarh: On account of the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev, the UT Administration has announced a public holiday in all government offices/boards/ corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments, under the administration on May 23.
