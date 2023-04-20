Holiday in Chandigarh on Saturday

Chandigarh: On account of Eid-ul-Fitr, the UT Administration has announced a public holiday in all government offices/boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh Administration on Saturday (April 22), instead of Restricted Holiday as already declared.
