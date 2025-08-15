Holiday in Chandigarh schools on August 18
All government, government-aided and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, August 18.
An announcement to this effect was made by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during an Independence Day event organised at the Parade Ground here today. Kataria was the Chief Guest at the event.
Governor Kataria also hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.
