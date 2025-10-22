DT
Home / Chandigarh / Homage paid to police, paramilitary bravehearts on Commemoration Day

Homage paid to police, paramilitary bravehearts on Commemoration Day

Hans said the day is marked to honour the valiant CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in 1959 while patrolling the Indo-China border in Ladakh

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans pays homage to bravehearts at the Commemoration Day Parade organised at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday.
The unwavering dedication and spirit of the police force ensure the safety and stability of the country, said Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans.

Addressing the gathering during the Police Commemoration Day Parade held at the District Administrative Complex, Hans said said the day is marked to honour the valiant CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in 1959 while patrolling the Indo-China border in Ladakh.

“The responsibility of maintaining the nation’s internal security rests on the shoulders of the police. The day is dedicated to remembering all police and paramilitary personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty for the nation,” he added.

The SSP informed that 191 personnel from various police and paramilitary forces across India attained martyrdom during the past year. “Those who sacrificed their lives for the nation are our true heroes. Their bravery and dedication will continue to inspire generations,” he added.

He further said that Punjab Police has earned worldwide recognition for its courageous fight against terrorism.

Referring to the 35 families of Punjab Police personnel who laid down their lives fighting terrorism and are now residing in SAS Nagar, the SSP assured full support in resolving their issues.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said the Police Commemoration Day reminds us the brave personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The DC and the SSP laid floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Pictorial Memorial and a two-minute silence was also observed. The names of the martyrs were read out by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Harsimrat Singh Chettra. DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal led the Commemoration Day Parade.

Kin of martyrs honoured in Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab Police has a glorious history and have made great sacrifices to maintain the unity, integrity and brotherhood of the country, which can never be forgotten, said SSP Subham Aggarwal.

The families of the seventeen police martyrs belonging to the district were honoured. The SSP said it was a matter of great pride that 693 officers and jawans sacrificed not only their lives for the nation.

