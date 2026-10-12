Home Guard run over by SUV at naka, dies

A Punjab Home Guard jawan was killed after an SUV ran him over at a police checkpoint near Patarsi village in Fatehgarh Sahib district during the night of October 10. The deceased has been identified as Salamdin, who was posted at the Mullapur police station.

According to ASI Karnail Singh of the Mullapur police station, a police team had set up a checkpoint near Patarsi village. When Salamdin signalled the vehicle to stop, the driver allegedly ran him over and sped away. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, where he succumbed to injuries.

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