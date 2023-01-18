Home Guards volunteers block highway in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 17

A large number of Home Guards volunteers, including retired ones, today protested the non-implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations and denial of pension to them. Nearly 2,000 protesters reached the Solakhian toll plaza on the Chandigarh road and blocked the traffic in the afternoon.

The police diverted the traffic through village roads.

Gurdip Singh, president, Punjab Home Guards Welfare Association, said they had fought a battle against terrorism in the state and hundreds of them had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. After retirement, the state government turned a blind eye to their plight. A 24-hour dharna started by retired volunteers on July 10, 2018, continued and many protesters had died since then.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni reached the spot and promised the protesters to arrange a meeting of the OSD to Chief Minister and association leaders tomorrow, following which the dharna was called off around 3 pm.