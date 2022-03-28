Home Minister inaugurates key projects in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several key projects worth over Rs500 crore.

He opened the new office of the Housing Board, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), police houses in Dhanas besides laying the foundation stones of various development projects related to education, water supply in six villages, construction of bus depots in industrial area and the construction of hostels for boys and girls in Urban Park, Sector 17.

While addressing the gathering at Urban Park, he said Chandigarh would be the most advanced and disciplined city in the country in the coming time.

The Home Minister exhorted the local authorities to ensure all schoolchildren up to class XII visit this command centre so that this culture could be inculcated in our future citizens. He also hailed the record vaccination done in the country. By using technology, PM Modiji provided 5 kg of food grain free of cost to every poor person in the country for two years and there was no lapse in it during the Covid period. The scheme has been extended till September, he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah met BJP leaders at the party office in Sector 33 and listened to the demands of the city residents through them. —