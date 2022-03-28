Home Minister inaugurates key projects in city

Chandigarh, March 27
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several key projects worth over Rs500 crore.
He opened the new office of the Housing Board, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), police houses in Dhanas besides laying the foundation stones of various development projects related to education, water supply in six villages, construction of bus depots in industrial area and the construction of hostels for boys and girls in Urban Park, Sector 17.
While addressing the gathering at Urban Park, he said Chandigarh would be the most advanced and disciplined city in the country in the coming time.
The Home Minister exhorted the local authorities to ensure all schoolchildren up to class XII visit this command centre so that this culture could be inculcated in our future citizens. He also hailed the record vaccination done in the country. By using technology, PM Modiji provided 5 kg of food grain free of cost to every poor person in the country for two years and there was no lapse in it during the Covid period. The scheme has been extended till September, he added.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah met BJP leaders at the party office in Sector 33 and listened to the demands of the city residents through them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target