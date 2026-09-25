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Home / Chandigarh / Home Ministry transfers Chandigarh BJP office grenade attack case to NIA

Home Ministry transfers Chandigarh BJP office grenade attack case to NIA

Police investigation had revealed that the plot of attack was backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers located in Portugal and Germany

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:16 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Police outside the BJP office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, after the blast. Tribune file photo
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The Ministry of Home has transferred the case of grenade attack on Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe.

The NIA has given the information to a Session Court, Chandigarh, in an application seeking the transfer of case to the special NIA Court, Chandigarh, and handing over all records from the Chandigarh Police to the agency.

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The NIA has mentioned in the application that an FIR dated April 1, 2026, was registered at the police station in Sector 39, Chandigarh, under Section 3 of the Explosive substances Act, 1908, in connection with the blast took place near the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37-A, which damaged the boundary wall and nearby vehicles.

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During the investigation, the Chandigarh Police arrested 11 persons, all of whom are in judicial custody.

After the completion of investigation, the final report under Section 193 of the BNSS has been filed on July  13, 2026, under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Sections 16, 18 and 18B of the UA(P)A, 1967, against all 11 accused, further investigation in the case against the charge-sheeted accused persons as well as other persons/accused who may emerge during the course of investigation is still in progress with the Chandigarh Police under Section 193 (9) of the BNSS.

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The NIA further says that the Ministry of Home Affairs, vide order dated September 7, has entrusted the investigation of the  case to the National Investigation Agency.

Pursuant thereto, the National Investigation Agency has re-registered the case under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, on September 8 and the further investigation/prosecution of the case, including the incomplete further investigation presently being carried out by Chandigarh Police as stated above, shall henceforth be conducted by the National Investigation Agency.

After hearing of the arguments of special prosecutor NIA, the session court in the order says that as per Section 13 of the National Investigation Agency Act, it is the special court constituted for deciding the cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency which has the jurisdiction in the matter. In view of the investigation having been transferred to the National Investigation Agency and the special court having exclusive jurisdiction, the present case is ordered to be sent to the court of the Special Judge, NIA, for the date fixed.

Police investigation revealed that the plot of attack was backed by Pakistan’s ISI and operated under the direction of foreign-based handlers located in Portugal and Germany. Terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has taken responsibility for the blast soon after the attack.

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