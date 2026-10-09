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Home / Chandigarh / Homeland group partners with Ethimo for structural execution of Homeland Global Park

Homeland group partners with Ethimo for structural execution of Homeland Global Park

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Homeland Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Ethimo, a structural consultancy and construction specialist, to support the grey-structure planning and execution of Homeland Global Park (HGP), a 5-million-sq-ft mixed-use development in Mohali. The collaboration aims to strengthen structural execution through specialised technical expertise, established construction practices and a focus on quality, precision and efficient project delivery.

Positioned as Punjab’s largest mixed-use development, Homeland Global Park is progressing on track for completion ahead of its RERA timelines. The project is envisioned as an integrated destination featuring high-end retail, boutique offices, luxury wellness offerings, branded serviced residences and Punjab’s largest live performance arena, bringing commercial, hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle experiences together within a single development.

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The partnership was formally announced and signed at a ceremony held at Homeland Regalia, Mohali, attended by the leadership and technical teams of Homeland Group and Ethimo.

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