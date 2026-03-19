Homeland Group, VRC acquire prime Mohali land parcels

In a significant outcome of the recent GMADA e-auction, one of the most expensive mixed land-use sites was sold at nearly Rs 70 crore per acre, marking the highest bids recorded so far for mixed land-use development in a GMADA auction.

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The 5.5-acre prime parcel, located opposite YPS School on the Chandigarh border, was acquired by Homeland Group, in collaboration with VRC, generating Rs 400 crore for the GMADA.

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