Homeland Group, VRC acquire prime Mohali land parcels
5.5-acre prime parcel, located opposite YPS School on the Chandigarh border, was acquired by Homeland Group, in collaboration with VRC
Homeland Group, in collaboration with VRC, also acquired another prime 13-acre mixed-use parcel in Sector 62, located in the heart of Mohali.
Advertisement
In a significant outcome of the recent GMADA e-auction, one of the most expensive mixed land-use sites was sold at nearly Rs 70 crore per acre, marking the highest bids recorded so far for mixed land-use development in a GMADA auction.
Advertisement
The 5.5-acre prime parcel, located opposite YPS School on the Chandigarh border, was acquired by Homeland Group, in collaboration with VRC, generating Rs 400 crore for the GMADA.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement