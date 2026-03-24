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Home / Chandigarh / Honey trap bid foiled, couple among three arrested in Haryana's Panchkula

Honey trap bid foiled, couple among three arrested in Haryana's Panchkula

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Sheetal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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The accused allegedly wanted to extort Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana. Thinkstock
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The Panchkula police have busted an organised blackmail and extortion racket, arresting three persons, including a man and his wife, for allegedly plotting a honey trap to extort Rs 50 lakh.

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The suspects have been identified as Sana Amreen, her husband Dilpreet Singh and their associate Manmohan Singh, all residents of Fatehgarh district in Punjab. A case was registered at the Chandimandir police station on March 20 following a complaint by a Kaithal resident.

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The police said Sana Amreen called the complainant, who was known to her, to Panchkula. She then took him to a hotel in Morni where she allegedly recorded an objectionable video using a hidden camera during a consensual meeting.

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She later sent the video to the victim via WhatsApp and demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening to make the video public if the money was not paid.

Acting swiftly on receiving the complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested the suspects from the Sirhind and Zirakpur areas the same day.

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During police remand, the car used in the crime, hidden camera, mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered.

The police said the suspects were now in judicial custody. Further investigation in the case was on, they said.

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