Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

2 suspects pursuing MBBS, MBA | 3, including girl, held | Sought Rs 50L

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

DIG (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Vivek S Soni with the three suspects in Mohali on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 19

The police today arrested three youngsters, including a girl, belonging to Haryana for allegedly kidnapping an engineering student and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his parents in an apparent case of honey trap. Two of the suspects are pursuing MBBS and MBA in the district.

Hitesh Bhumla, pursuing Bachelor of Engineering from Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and a resident of Kharar, was allegedly held captive for nearly 48 hours by the suspects before being rescued by the police.

Cops of four states involved

  • The level of sophistication involved in the crime has surprised cops, with trail leading them to 3 other states — Uttarakhand, Haryana & UP
  • Apart from a luxury car, five mobile phones, a .32 pistol along with nine bullets have been recovered from them
  • The three suspects were schoolmates in Moga, claimed the police. Rakhi was stated to be a close friend of Ajay Kadian

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Kadian (25) of Jattal village in Panipat, Ajay Punia (22) of Aabood village in Sirsa, and Rakhi (20) of Baroli village in Sonepat. A luxury car, five mobile phones, a .32 pistol along with nine bullets have been recovered from the suspects.

DIG (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Bhumla was held captive in a sedated condition at a rented house in Ranjit Nagar, Kharar. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 50 lakh in ransom from Hitesh’s parents.

Police had received a complaint from Hitesh’s parents that their son had gone missing and that the kidnappers were demanding ransom.

Police teams, led by DSP Gursher Singh and Inspector Shiv Kumar, along with teams of the CIA, Kurukshetra, arrested the suspects and recovered the victim early this morning.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said during investigation, it was found Rakhi had made fake social media profiles and after befriending Hitesh on Instagram and Facebook, lured him into meeting her.

The two met at a mall and the girl along with her accomplices later kidnapped the victim and demanded ransom from his parents for his release.

Police in districts of Ambala, Haridwar and Ghaziabad were active in identifying and arresting the suspects, said the police.

The three have been booked under Sections 364-A (kidnapping for ransom) and 365 (wrongfully confine person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Kharar police station. Further investigations were on, said the Mohali SSP

Two of the suspects pursuing MBBS, MBA

Victim Hitesh Bhumla, 20, is the son of a banker and a BE student of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, while suspect Ajay Punia is an MBBS student of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Phase-6, Mohali, Rakhi an MBA student at Chandigarh University & Ajay Kadian a pharmacist, all from well-to-do families.

Victim sedated, kept in kharar flat

After a social media hook-up, Rakhi and Hitesh rendezvous at VR Mall, leading to a house party invite. Hitesh is bundled into the boot of a luxury car and taken to a rented accommodation in Kharar, where he is sedated and tied to a chair. Cops say the girl supervised the victim, while main accused Ajay Kadian remained high on drugs over nearly 48 hrs.

#MBBS #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Trending

Court directs man to pay Rs 90,000 as compensation to his ex-girlfriend for allegedly peeing into her expensive Louis Vuitton bag

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

6
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

7
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

8
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

9
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Chandigarh court rejects untraced report in bike theft case

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

UGC rules exempting PhD holders from NET apply retrospectively: Supreme Court

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report