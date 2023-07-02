Honour for 2 PGI ex-directors, former gynae HOD at GMSH

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Chandigarh, and Rotary Club Chandigarh Central came together to commemorate National Doctor’s Day at a felicitation ceremony held at the IMA Complex.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal was the chief guest on the occasion, which was marked by the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards and a blood donation camp.

During the ceremony, the UT Adviser presented Lifetime Achievement Award to three esteemed individuals who dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. The recipients of the prestigious awards were Prof BNS Walia, former director of the PGI, known for his pioneering work in establishing the Department of Paediatrics at the PGI. Prof Jagat Ram, former director of the PGI, was recognised for his exceptional contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern India. Dr Gurdeep Kaur, former Head of the Gynaecology Department at the GMSH-16, was also honoured for her significant achievements in the field.

Besides, 20 other doctors from the PGI, GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and private sectors were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to their respective areas of expertise, leading to improved patient outcomes.

A blood donation camp was also organised by the IMA and the Rotary Club Chandigarh Central. As many as 60 units of blood were collected during the camp. It also witnessed the felicitation of social worker and city BJP unit president Arun Sood for organising more than 100 blood donation camps in the city. Dr Parmjit Singh was also honoured for his remarkable achievement of donating blood 34 times.