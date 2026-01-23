DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Honour for Khalsa College centre as BSF recruits their boxer

Honour for Khalsa College centre as BSF recruits their boxer

Boxing centre has produced over 300 national and seven international players

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:14 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhupinder Singh, who won a bronze medal.
Advertisement

The district boxing centre being run in the compound of Khalsa College has added another feather in its cap as its boxer Vansh Sharma, an international pugilist, has been recruited by the BSF. The force recruited three pugilists from across the country under 75 to 80 kg weight category and Vansh was one of them.

Advertisement

His coach Baljinder Singh said his three-month-long training began today in Delhi and upon its completion he would play for the BSF boxing team. Before Vansh, 135 players of the centre had been absorbed by different government departments. The boxing centre has produced over 300 national and seven international players in the last 20 years.

Advertisement

Vansh Sharma, who plays in the 80-kg category, was selected for the senior nationals after winning the first position in the Senior State Boxing Championship held in Abohar last year. He secured 79 per cent marks in 10+2 from arts stream conducted by the PSEB in 2025.

Advertisement

An international pugilist, he had participated in the Youth World Cup 2024 and topped in State School Games and participated in the National School Games in 2025.

Baljinder, who started coaching young boxers in 1999, was appointed the coach by the then Punjab Sports Director, Pargat Singh, in 2004-05. Serving as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Punjab Police, Baljinder imparts free training to youngsters.

Advertisement

Another pugilist of the centre, Bhupinder Singh, won a bronze medal in the four-day Senior National Boxing Championship recently concluded in Noida this month. A final-year graduation student, Bhupinder brought glory to Khalsa College Boxing Centre, Amritsar, by winning the only bronze medal for the Punjab boxing team (men) in the 60-kg weight category.

Bhupinder had also won medals in the all-India Inter-University 2023 and Khelo India University 2024. Besides, he has been a member of the senior Indian team.

On these achievement, honorary secretary of Khalsa College governing council Rajinder Mohan Chhina, principal Atam Singh Randhawa, head of sports Daljit Singh congratulated both players for brining laurels to the centre. They commended boxing coach Baljinder Singh for these achievements.

wuw

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts