Honour for Khalsa College centre as BSF recruits their boxer

The district boxing centre being run in the compound of Khalsa College has added another feather in its cap as its boxer Vansh Sharma, an international pugilist, has been recruited by the BSF. The force recruited three pugilists from across the country under 75 to 80 kg weight category and Vansh was one of them.

His coach Baljinder Singh said his three-month-long training began today in Delhi and upon its completion he would play for the BSF boxing team. Before Vansh, 135 players of the centre had been absorbed by different government departments. The boxing centre has produced over 300 national and seven international players in the last 20 years.

Vansh Sharma, who plays in the 80-kg category, was selected for the senior nationals after winning the first position in the Senior State Boxing Championship held in Abohar last year. He secured 79 per cent marks in 10+2 from arts stream conducted by the PSEB in 2025.

An international pugilist, he had participated in the Youth World Cup 2024 and topped in State School Games and participated in the National School Games in 2025.

Baljinder, who started coaching young boxers in 1999, was appointed the coach by the then Punjab Sports Director, Pargat Singh, in 2004-05. Serving as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Punjab Police, Baljinder imparts free training to youngsters.

Another pugilist of the centre, Bhupinder Singh, won a bronze medal in the four-day Senior National Boxing Championship recently concluded in Noida this month. A final-year graduation student, Bhupinder brought glory to Khalsa College Boxing Centre, Amritsar, by winning the only bronze medal for the Punjab boxing team (men) in the 60-kg weight category.

Bhupinder had also won medals in the all-India Inter-University 2023 and Khelo India University 2024. Besides, he has been a member of the senior Indian team.

On these achievement, honorary secretary of Khalsa College governing council Rajinder Mohan Chhina, principal Atam Singh Randhawa, head of sports Daljit Singh congratulated both players for brining laurels to the centre. They commended boxing coach Baljinder Singh for these achievements.

