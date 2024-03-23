Hookahs seized, club operator held

Panchkula, March 22
The anti-narcotics cell of the police conducted a raid at Mob Club Bar in Sector 5 here late last night and recovered 10 illegal hookahs.
The police said following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the club. Its operator Neeraj Kharab, a resident of Alpha Apartments in Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested.
A case has been registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.
