Hookahs seized, club operator held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 22

The anti-narcotics cell of the police conducted a raid at Mob Club Bar in Sector 5 here late last night and recovered 10 illegal hookahs.

The police said following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the club. Its operator Neeraj Kharab, a resident of Alpha Apartments in Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested.

A case has been registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.

