Horse show: Elementary dressage, open jumping events mark Day 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur attended the fourth day of the Chandigarh Horse Show here today.

Events such as “Open jumping 120 cm”, “Elementary dressage” and “Children fault and out” were held today.

Horses displayed during the show at Palanpur village near New Chandigarh in Mohali on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Brahm Shankar Jhimpa also attended the show.

Violin and piano performances were held in the evening. Tomorrow will be Derby Day at the horse show. This is the first time a derby show is being held. It will be followed by a successive relay, a six-time relay and a fashion show.