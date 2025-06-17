DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Hospital told to pay Rs 25L for medical negligence

Hospital told to pay Rs 25L for medical negligence

The commission has also directed the hospital to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:15 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here has held Mukat Hospital guilty of medical negligence and directed it to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to a woman for causing her mental agony and harassment.

Advertisement

The commission has also directed the hospital to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost and Rs 6.37 lakh spent on the patient’s treatment in another hospital.

The commission passed the order on a complaint filed by Susheela. She said she was treated for gall bladder stone in the hospital in September 2021. She underwent a surgery for insertion of a stent in the pancreas. She alleged that during the operation, the stent got broken and a part of it got stuck in the pancreatic duct. She was referred to a private hospital in Gurugram, where the part of the broken stent was removed. The surgery cost her Rs 6.37 lakh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities denied the allegations of negligence. The counsel for the hospital said a consent was duly obtained from the patient after explaining her the need for the procedure and risks involved.

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed the hospital to pay Rs 25 lakh to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts