 Hospital warns union : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The PGI administration has warned the Employees’ Non-Faculty Union not to go on mass casual leave on November 14 that may disrupt patient care.

“The mass casual leave/indefinite hunger strike is totally uncalled for and indicates attempt to disturb the public utility services. Appropriable disciplinary action will be initiated agonist those who participate in the proposed mass casual leave/indefinite hunger strike. Further, the union is again appealed to keep the atmosphere congenial so that the institute can pursue their genuine demands at the appropriate level,” said the PGI administration.

The PGI administration order said “this is a veiled threat to go on strike, which will disrupt the functioning of the hospital and will cause harassment to the general public/patients”, adding that the PGI, Chandigarh, is essential for maintaining supplies or services necessary for the life of the community and covered under the ESMA.

Regular employees have been advised not to proceed to mass casual leave/indefinite hunger strike and not to take any kind of leave in the larger interest of patient care, failing which the institute would be constrained to take strict disciplinary action against them.

“In case, they proceed on mass casual leave/indefinite hunger strike, the absent report of officials and those who attend the office and do not perform their duties may also be intimated to this office for taking further necessary action,” said the PGI administration’s order.

#PGI Chandigarh

