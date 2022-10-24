Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 23

The Health Department on Sunday said it has made all necessary arrangements to meet medical exigencies during Diwali celebrations.

The Emergency Department at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, along with civil hospitals at Sectors 22 and 45, and Mani Majra have been put on alert.

Spreading light: A resident spreads the message of peace and harmony as hundreds of diyas are lit at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The hospitals have made all requisite arrangements, including stocking up necessary medicines, to deal with patients coming in with burn and eye injuries due to crackers. Eye specialists would be available round the clock to handle injuries.

Besides, doctors have advised city residents, especially children and senior citizens, to celebrate the festival by lighting diyas and lights and avoid crackers as these could lead to burns and caused pollution, causing respiratory problems. The PGI said its Advanced Eye Centre Emergency would be open 24x7 to deal Diwali-related injuries.

