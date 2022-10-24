Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

Chandigarh, October 23
The Health Department on Sunday said it has made all necessary arrangements to meet medical exigencies during Diwali celebrations.
The Emergency Department at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, along with civil hospitals at Sectors 22 and 45, and Mani Majra have been put on alert.
The hospitals have made all requisite arrangements, including stocking up necessary medicines, to deal with patients coming in with burn and eye injuries due to crackers. Eye specialists would be available round the clock to handle injuries.
Besides, doctors have advised city residents, especially children and senior citizens, to celebrate the festival by lighting diyas and lights and avoid crackers as these could lead to burns and caused pollution, causing respiratory problems. The PGI said its Advanced Eye Centre Emergency would be open 24x7 to deal Diwali-related injuries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...