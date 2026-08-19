Hostel ‘baithaks’ return to PU as groups focus on Gen Z voters

With the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections round the corner, the tradition of hosting evening meetings, popularly known as “baithaks”, in the hostels has returned. This year, discussions at these meetings are increasingly focusing on the influence of Gen Z voters.

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While the university is yet to officially announce the election schedule, student political parties have started canvassing for their candidates, particularly among new hostellers.

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The university has sought permission from the UT Administration to hold the elections in the first week of September, as reported exclusively in these columns.

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Every evening around dinner time, different political groups organise meetings in common rooms, hostel rooms and mess halls. Senior students organise these interactions to seek support for their respective groups, with the objective of mobilising maximum votes for the upcoming elections.

With hostellers being relatively easier to reach after classes in the evening and election preparations still at an early stage, student groups are making the most of the opportunity.

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“Such interactions are really important in terms of knowing the expectations of students and also help parties build their manifestos. While some students get emotionally attached, others are drawn to the ideology. There are many who keep their opinions open and can be ‘helpful’ for strengthening the party,” said Ashutosh, a senior member of a party that won the top post in the previous election.

While the interactions centre on exchanging ideas and persuading students to join a party, a major topic of discussion this year is the influence of Gen Z, with young voters being described as potential kingmakers.

“The recent Gen Z-led protests, not only in India and abroad but also at the university, has turned the tables this year. The term Gen Z now attracts the youth and the response is amazing. They are quite open about demanding their rights or sharing ideas on how to strengthen a party’s cadre. Notably, many young students now want to become an integral part of a party rather than remain mere supporters,” said Anujit Singh Sodhi, a member of a campus group that is not affiliated with a national party.

Panjab University has roughly 7,500 students living in 21 hostels, including 11 for girls and eight for men. The campus also has two residential facilities for international students and working women.

Around 17,000 students are eligible to cast their vote in the elections each year, while the turnout generally ranges between 8,000 and 11,000. In such a scenario, hostel votes can play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

“The sole purpose of hosting such events is to gather information about what hostellers feel about the elections and to assess the stronghold of a party. There are instances when representatives of a political group receive a lukewarm response and have to struggle to gather a crowd. Interaction is the biggest tool to attract young voters and, interestingly, the ‘baithaks’ are receiving a good response this year,” said Anmoljeet Singh Sandhu, a member of one of the oldest student parties on the campus.