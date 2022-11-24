Hosts St Xavier's win opening tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, defeated Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, (5-0) in the opening boys’ U-12 match during a Six-a-Side Football Tournament organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School.

St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, registered a (2-0) win over Chitkara International, Sector 25. AKSIPS, Sector 45, defeated Shishu Niketan School, Sector 43, (2-0). St Joseph’s (B-Team) defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, (2-0), while AKSIPS lads won their second match by defeating Bhavan Vidyalaya (3-1).

Chitkara lads shine

In the boys’ U-16 category, Chitkara School defeated Guru Nanak School, Sector 92, (4-0). The hosts drubbed Kids ‘R’ Kids by identical margin. St Kabir School, Sector 26, defeated St Joseph’s lads (4-1).

Tribune School move ahead

Tribune Model School, Sector 29, outclassed Saupin’s School in a tie-breaker finish match. The Sector 29 team registered a (3-2) win. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, ousted St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, (2-1). Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, registered a (4-1) win over Bhavan Vidyalaya. AKSIPS lads defeated Shishu Niketan School (2-1). Doon International School, Mohali, defeated St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, (4-3).