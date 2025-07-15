A section of the top floor of Hotel Lake View, located in Kishangarh, Manimajra, suddenly collapsed and landed on the third floor balcony. The unexpected structural failure caused chaos in the area, prompting guests and locals to rush outside.

Emergency services responded swiftly. Teams from the Fire Department arrived at the scene and immediately cordoned off the entire vicinity to prevent further risk. People inside the hotel were safely evacuated through the rear exit and no injuries or casualties were reported.

According to Fire Officer GS Multani from the Manimajra station, the department received an alert about the collapse. Upon arrival, officers sealed the surrounding area and prohibited entry into the building. Rescue personnel accessed the premises through the back door and successfully escorted all occupants outside.

While there was no loss of life, minor property damage was noted — a parked car on the road below sustained broken windows due to falling debris. The cause of the collapse is currently under investigation, and local police have also reached the site to assist in the inquiry.

Authorities have urged caution and are assessing the building to determine any further risk.