DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Hotel Lake View’s top floor collapses in Manimajra; no injuries reported

Hotel Lake View’s top floor collapses in Manimajra; no injuries reported

Minor property damage occurred as a parked car on the road below sustained broken windows due to falling debris
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:07 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hotel Lake View’s floor collapses. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Advertisement

A section of the top floor of Hotel Lake View, located in Kishangarh, Manimajra, suddenly collapsed and landed on the third floor balcony. The unexpected structural failure caused chaos in the area, prompting guests and locals to rush outside.

Advertisement

Emergency services responded swiftly. Teams from the Fire Department arrived at the scene and immediately cordoned off the entire vicinity to prevent further risk. People inside the hotel were safely evacuated through the rear exit and no injuries or casualties were reported.

According to Fire Officer GS Multani from the Manimajra station, the department received an alert about the collapse. Upon arrival, officers sealed the surrounding area and prohibited entry into the building. Rescue personnel accessed the premises through the back door and successfully escorted all occupants outside.

Advertisement

While there was no loss of life, minor property damage was noted — a parked car on the road below sustained broken windows due to falling debris. The cause of the collapse is currently under investigation, and local police have also reached the site to assist in the inquiry.

Authorities have urged caution and are assessing the building to determine any further risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts