Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The city today recorded the hottest May day after 2011 with the maximum temperature reaching 45°C and the minimum 25.6°C.

On May 17, the second highest maximum temperature of the month was recorded at 44.5°C. The third highest maximum temperature (44.4°C) for this month was witnessed on May 15, 1970, and the fourth highest (44.3°C) on May 26, 1969.

The highest ever temperature in the city was recorded at 45.1°C on June 1, 2012.

On Tuesday, the day temperature was 4.9 degrees above normal.

Expect good monsoon: IMD

According to scientists of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while there’s no immediate relief from the heat, monsoon will be exceptional this year.

During an interactive workshop in Chandigarh, the IMD scientists predicted that this year’s monsoon will ride on the La Niña conditions. “Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1, and usually after almost a month, the Punjab region welcomes the change in weather. We are expecting monsoon’s arrival here by June 30. This year, it will be good, in technical terms the clouds are expected to be helpful to both farmers and citizens,” said Shivinder Singh, Scientist D, IMD.

The scientists gave various reasons behind the prevailing heatwave. “There are various reasons, including global warming, Western Disturbance or challenges posed to nature by humans. The uncontrolled emission of greenhouse gases is the most challenging part to control such weather. People do ask, if the Ukraine war, paddy burning, Mediterranean sea affect the current weather or global warming... The answer is Yes,” added Shivinder.

“We cannot challenge the atmosphere, otherwise the IMD could have suggested cloud seeding to control the current situation. We have also seen many adverse effects of the cloud seeding in other countries and in ours as well. This is a hit-and-go method, which is ideally not good,” said Shivinder.

Showers likely on June 1

As per the IMD prediction, the city will record a maximum temperature of 43°C on the day of polling, i.e. June 1, in Chandigarh. However, the city may have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, which will lead to an increase in humidity levels.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.