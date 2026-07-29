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Home / Chandigarh / Hour-long rain disrupts life in Mohali

Hour-long rain disrupts life in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A long traffic jam on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway due to waterlogging, at Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur on Tuesday. photo: Ravi Kumar
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An hour-long spell of morning rain disrupted normal life on Tuesday, leaving several roads waterlogged, hassling office-goers, schoolchildren and commuters alike.

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Several major roads, markets and low-lying residential areas were submerged in rainwater. Long after the downpour abated, water continued to drain from many parts of the city.

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The situation was worrisome on Airport Road where a traffic jam stretched for nearly 1.5 km. Long queues of vehicles formed, preventing people from reaching their destinations for extended periods. Vehicles were seen crawling at many places. The traffic gradually returned to normal in the afternoon as the water receded.

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Roads were reportedly flooded in several areas, including Phases 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 11, Industrial Area Phase 8, Sectors 64 and Sector 70, and Jubilee Walk Mall. At many places, roads turned into virtual ponds due to lack of drainage. Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water. Two-wheeler riders suffered the most.

In Sector 64, a scooter rider fell after hitting a deep pothole on a waterlogged road. Passersby immediately helped him. Fortunately, there was no heavy vehicle behind him, and he escaped without serious injuries.

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Traffic was also affected due to waterlogging near the Patiala Ki Rao bridge on the Mohali-Balongi main road. Vehicles on the bridge slowed significantly.

Several roads in Sector 70 were flooded with two to three feet of rainwater near residential societies. Many two-wheelers got stuck in stagnant water.

SAD district president Parvinder Singh Sohana and BJP leader Mili Garg lashed out at the Mohali MLA, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner through videos posted on social media. “There is no arrangement for water drainage. Roads and streets have not been cleaned, due to which Mohali residents are facing inconvenience,” Garg said.

Rainwater accumulated on all roads in Phase 11. Many shopkeepers faced problems as rainwater entered shops and parking lots. In some low-lying areas rainwater entered ground-floor houses.

In the city’s outskirts, farmers welcomed the rain, saying it would benefit crops.

Meanwhile, heavy rain spelled trouble in the Industrial Area as waterlogged roads made several areas inaccessible. Commuters and industrial workers faced difficulty in reaching their destinations.

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