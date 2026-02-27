House allotment: High Court orders fresh look in matrimonial discord case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that allotment rules cannot be applied mechanically to deny accommodation, where spouses are estranged and divorce proceedings are pending even in the absence of a formal judicial separation order.

Setting aside the cancellation of a Chandigarh government house, Justice Kuldeep Tiwari has directed the competent authority to re-examine the matter and take a fresh decision within three months after granting due opportunity of hearing.

The ruling came in a case where an estranged wife alleged that her husband procured the allotment by concealing the fact that she had already been allotted government accommodation. Quashing the impugned order that rescinded the allotment and fastened liability of penal rent for alleged concealment, Justice Tiwari made it clear that the rules governing allotment were not exhaustive and must be interpreted purposively to safeguard the right to live with dignity.

The Bench was told that the controversy hovered around rule 3 of the Government Residences (Chandigarh Administration General Pool) Allotment Rules, 1996, which barred separate allotment to spouses, unless one surrendered the accommodation already allotted. An exception was granted in cases where they were living separately pursuant to a judicial separation order.

Justice Tiwari noted a crucial gap in the framework. “Notably, the allotment rules do not address scenarios where spousal relations have irreparably deteriorated, a divorce petition is pending and the parties live separately without a formal order. The allotment rules remain silent on this position,” the Bench observed.

Justice Tiwari held: “Accordingly, the competent authority bears the responsibility to assess whether both spouses’ right to live with dignity are safeguarded, particularly examining if the separation stems from a genuine matrimonial dispute and pending divorce proceedings that render cohabitation under one roof practically impossible.”

On the allegation of concealment, Justice Tiwari found none, noting that the petitioner had applied for accommodation in June 2022, while the spouse was allotted a separate government residence in February 2023.

Remanding the matter, Justice Tiwari directed that the petitioner’s case was required to be considered for regularising his existing allotment if the competent authority found a genuine matrimonial dispute with no realistic prospect of the spouses cohabiting under the same roof. The impugned order was set aside, and a fresh decision required to be taken within three months.