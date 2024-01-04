House burgled at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Mani Majra. Satish Kumar of Shanti Nagar reported that unidentified persons stole gold ornaments and three watches from his house. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS
Two stabbed at Sec 56, youth held
Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 56 has been arrested for stabbing two men. Ramandeep Singh alleged that Sanjay, alias Sunny (20), attacked him and his friend Hemant with a knife at Sector 56. The police registered a case of attempt to murder at Sector 39 police station and arrested the suspect.
