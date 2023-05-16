House gutted in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 15

The ground floor of a house was gutted in a major fire at JTPL Universal Society, Sector 115, Landran Road, Kharar, this afternoon.

Household articles, jewellery and furniture were destroyed by the fire. No loss of life was reported.

Fire officials said they got a call around 3:30 pm and reached the spot with one fire engine and a min-vehicle. It took them more than 30 minutes to douse the flames. Most of the household items were destroyed in the fire.

“Three LPG cylinders were removed in time. The house owner had gone to fetch her children from school when the fire erupted. Some snag in an AC or a fan might have led to the fire,” said the fire officials.

On Saturday evening, the top floor of a two-storey house was gutted at Kalgidhar Nagar on the Arya College road in Kharar. Furniture and household articles were destroyed by the fire that broke out in a room of the top floor.