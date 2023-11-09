House of 'drug trafficker' razed in Panchkula

Panchkula, November 8
As part of the “Haryana Uday Campaign” to make the state drug-free, the police today demolished an illegal house at Kharak Mangoli from where a man had been allegedly running drug business.
Police sources said two cases of drug trafficking were already registered against the accused, Sunny, at different police stations. The accused was presently in judicial custody in cases related to heroin smuggling.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukesh Kumar Malhotra said the illegal property of the accused had been demolished and further action was being taken as per the rules. He said information related to drug trafficking could be given on WhatsApp number 708-708-1100. The name and address of the person giving information would be kept secret, he said.
