DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / House roof collapses in Mubarikpur

House roof collapses in Mubarikpur

Owner seeks financial help from Dera Bassi Municipal Council
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:21 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

A roof of the one-room house collapsed partially in rain at Mubarikpur village today. House owner Paramjeet Kaur, a widow, said she was facing financial hardship as she had no earning hand. Kaur said she and her 14-year-old son lived in the house.

Advertisement

Her other son, who is a driver by profession, mostly remained away. He was not in the house when the roof collapsed. The victim has sought financial help from the Dera Bassi Municipal council and the state government to reconstruct her house.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts