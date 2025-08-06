House roof collapses in Mubarikpur

A roof of the one-room house collapsed partially in rain at Mubarikpur village today. House owner Paramjeet Kaur, a widow, said she was facing financial hardship as she had no earning hand. Kaur said she and her 14-year-old son lived in the house.

Advertisement

Her other son, who is a driver by profession, mostly remained away. He was not in the house when the roof collapsed. The victim has sought financial help from the Dera Bassi Municipal council and the state government to reconstruct her house.