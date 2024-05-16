Houses burgled in Dhanas colony

Chandigarh: Burglars have struck at two houses at EWS Colony, Dhanas. Javed Nakvi reported jewellery, Rs 31,500 and household goods were stolen from his house. In the other theft, Parmod Kumar Yadav lost Rs 20,000, jewellery and a laptop. The police have registered separate cases. TNS
Student jumps from 3rd floor
Mohali: A Class X student of Vidya Valley School, Sector 123, Kharar, jumped off from the third floor of the school building around 1 pm today. The 15-year-old girl was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6. Sadar Kharar SHO Amrinder Singh said, “The victim is under treatment. Her statement has yet to be recorded. Police have begun investigating the matter.” TNS
Employees of call centre detained
Mohali: Over two dozen employees of three call centres in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, Mohali, were detained. The police began action around 10 am and it continued till 7 pm before the employees were taken away. Police officials remained tight-lipped over the development. TNS
International seminar at RBU
CUET candidates stage protest
Mohali: Candidates appearing for the CUET exam at the Global Wisdom School in Dera Bassi staged a protest alleging inadequate facilities and mismanagement at the venue. Scores of students and their parents staged a protest, leading to a heated argument between the candidates and the staff.
