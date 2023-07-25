Housing society residents protest against builder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

Residents of Omaxe Greens, Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway, Jharmari, staged a protest demonstration against the builder and the facility plus maintenance agency for alleged deficiency in services yesterday.

Elderly, women and children joined the protesters and raised slogans against the builder for not fulfilling promises despite taking full money for it.

Residents alleged that the lack of basic infrastructure and maintenance work in society had caused them unnecessary harassment for years altogether.

“The builder has not followed the GMADA plan for creating the green areas around the society. The roads have not been constructed at several places,” alleged SB Singh, president, Residents Welfare Association, during the protest demonstration yesterday afternoon.

“Around 150 residents have not been allotted parking space even after taking Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh from them,” SB Singh further alleged.

“The power supply from genset is charged at Rs 28 per unit, up from Rs 14, after pasting an arbitrary notice. The sewage treatment plant is non-functional and the club house has been locked for the past 10 years,” said SB Singh.

#Ambala #Mohali