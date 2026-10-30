How will Amit Shah’s visit, Panchkula marathon affect traffic on Oct 31, Nov 1?

The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chandigarh on November 1 and the Run for Unity marathon in Panchkula on October 31 will lead to traffic restrictions and diversions on several key roads over two days, with Panchkula Police issuing a special advisory asking commuters to avoid affected stretches and plan their journeys accordingly.

The restrictions will be enforced in two phases, covering the marathon on Saturday morning and VVIP movement on Saturday evening and Sunday morning ahead of Shah’s visit.

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For the Run for Unity, which will be flagged off by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the road from the T-point before BJP Panchkamal office towards Shivalik Country Club, MDC, and onward to the VIP Gate of Mata Mansa Devi Temple will remain closed from 5 am to 9 am on October 31.

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The marathon will start from Shivalik Country Club and culminate at the VIP Gate of Mata Mansa Devi Temple.

Commuters travelling from Saketri towards Panchkula and Chandigarh have been advised to take a right turn at the T-point before BJP Panchkamal office and proceed via Chandigarh Border towards Dolphin Chowk. Those travelling from Panchkula and Chandigarh towards Saketri will also have to use the alternative route.

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Traffic restrictions will return on Saturday evening and continue on Sunday morning due to VVIP movement in Panchkula in connection with the Union Home Minister’s visit.

The routes from Shri Mata Mansa Devi Singh Dwar towards Old Panchkula and from Suraj Cinema in Sector 1 via the PWD Rest House up to the further T-point are likely to remain affected from 5 pm to 10 pm on October 31 and from 7 am to 11 am on November 1.

Commuters travelling from Pinjore and Kalka towards Chandigarh have been advised to take the route via Majri Chowk, Sector 17/18 Chowk and Housing Board. Those travelling from Chandigarh towards Panchkula, Kalka and Pinjore can take the route via Housing Board, Sector 17/18 Chowk and Nada Sahib Road to reach Majri Chowk.

Panchkula Police has appealed to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected stretches during the specified hours, follow traffic diversions and barricades, and cooperate with police personnel deployed on duty.