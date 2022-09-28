HP Cricket Assn defeat city teams in friendly ties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Ahead of the Women’s U-19 T20 tour, a friendly match was played between Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

The visitors defeated the hosts by two runs at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park. Batting first, HPCA scored 103/6 with the help of Devanshi (44). Parushi Prabhakar (2/15) and Ishana Chaddha (2/21) claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, UTCA eves were restricted to 101/8 in allotted 20 overs. Anahita (3/20) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.

In a boys’ U-19 friendly tie, the local team faced a 37-run defeat against HPCA. The local team was bundled out for 171 runs in 41 overs. Nikhil Kumar (36) and Kabir Kalsi (25) were the two main scorers for the side. In reply, HPCA achieved the target with seven wickets in hand in 37 overs. Daksha Narayan (44) and Inesh Mahajan (40) ensured an easy win for the visitors.

