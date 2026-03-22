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Home / Chandigarh / HP minister’s mother-in-law bags 4 gold at masters games

HP minister’s mother-in-law bags 4 gold at masters games

Opinder wins 100m, 200m, relay races, discus throw event

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Opinder Kaur Sekhon, 65, with medals won at Khelo Masters National Games in Chandigarh.
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Opinder Kaur Sekhon, mother-in-law of Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, has secured four gold medals in the 65+ women’s category at the ongoing 5th Khelo Masters National Games held at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

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Sekhon clocked 19.21 seconds to finish first in the 100m sprint, followed by a win in the 200m event. In the field events, she achieved first place in discus throw with a distance of 24.22 metres. Her fourth gold medal came in relay race.

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Vikramaditya from the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr (Rampur-Bushahr) is married to Opinder Sekhon’s daughter Dr Amreen Kaur Sekhon. Amreen is an Assistant Professor at Panjab University, where she teaches psychology.

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Opinder Sekhon had also won gold medals in 100m (19.53s) and 200m (47.76s) at the National Masters Athletics Championship in Talwandi Sabo this month. Sekhon has won over 150 medals across national masters events. She trains regularly at the Sector 7 Sports Complex and holds past titles as ‘Best Athlete’ at Panjab University (1981-83) and Punjabi University (1984).

She had earlier won gold in the Masters National Championships in Kerala, besides securing medals in discus throw in various national competitions.

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