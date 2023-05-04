HP native arrested for raping minor

Panchkula, May 3
The Kalka police have arrested a man for violating a minor girl.
The suspect has been identified as Hemat Bhardwaj, a resident of Basa Gohar village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.
In a complaint to the police on April 9, the victim’s father stated that the suspect violated his daughter.
A case was registered under Sections 366-A and 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The suspect was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him in three-day police custody.
