HP native arrested for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 3

The Kalka police have arrested a man for violating a minor girl.

The suspect has been identified as Hemat Bhardwaj, a resident of Basa Gohar village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

In a complaint to the police on April 9, the victim’s father stated that the suspect violated his daughter.

A case was registered under Sections 366-A and 376 of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The suspect was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him in three-day police custody.