Shimla resident nabbed with 19-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 2

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a person with 19.26 grams of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Nitish Kumar Dogra (31), a resident of Faggu village in Shimla district.

A police spokesman said a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell was present at Bir Ghaggar village on Saturday. A rashly driven taxi came from the Chandimandir toll plaza. After getting suspicious, the team directed the car driver to stop for checking. Instead of stopped the vehicle, the taxi driver drove away his vehicle and took a u-turn from the underpass of the flyover to return towards the toll plaza. Due to the long queues of vehicles at the toll, the car got struck. The team immediately reached the spot and overpowered the taxi driver. During checking, the police recovered 19.26 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station. He was today produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody.

