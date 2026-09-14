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Home / Chandigarh / HR-2 Road, park in New Chandigarh renamed after Col Manpreet Singh

HR-2 Road, park in New Chandigarh renamed after Col Manpreet Singh

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:41 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann dedicates a 200-foot-wide HR-2 road and a park in New Chandigarh to Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh.
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Three years after the martyrdom of Colonel Manpreet Singh and following repeated appeals by his family and representations by Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday dedicated the 200-foot-wide HR-2 road and a park in New Chandigarh to the decorated Army officer who laid down his life while defending the nation in Anantnag in 2023.

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Sharing the announcement on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh (Kirti Chakra) on his martyrdom anniversary.

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“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great warrior, Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh (Kirti Chakra), who attained martyrdom while defending the nation in Anantnag. As a mark of respect to this braveheart, today we have named the road from Mullanpur Chowk to the T-Point ‘Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh Marg’ and the park in Sector 5-A ‘Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh Park’. The unparalleled sacrifice of this brave son of village Bharojian will always inspire our youth. Our martyrs are our pride and legacy, and the Punjab Government will always stand firmly with their families. Inquilab Zindabad,” Mann stated.

Giving details of the tribute, the Chief Minister said the state government had named the 200-foot-wide road from Mullanpur Chowk to the T-Point as “Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh Marg”.

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Similarly, he said the park in Sector 5-A had been renamed “Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh Park” in honour of his memory and supreme sacrifice.

Colonel Manpreet Singh attained martyrdom on September 13, 2023, while serving as the Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Regiment. He displayed exceptional courage during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Born in 1982 in village Bharojian, Colonel Manpreet Singh received his early and higher education in Mohali and Chandigarh. Following in the footsteps of his father, he joined the Indian Army as a commissioned officer in 2005.

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